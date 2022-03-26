RAYVILLE,LA(KTVE/KARD)–In a recently released video on Facebook Rayville mayor Harry Lewis is accused of striking Rayville mayoral candidate Marcus Hubbard on the head with a crowbar. Louisiana State Police is following this story and says right now–they are interviewing witnesses before they discuss charges. ow according to the secretary of state’s office Harry Lewis has won this race–we are unsure right now if this alleged video will impact the results. The 20-minute-long video was posted Saturday morning around 10:30am by Cavaxia Reynolds. In the video she shows the ambulance leaving the scene and claims the Richland parish sheriff’s office is there. Later in the video Reynolds asked mayoral candidate Marcus Hubbard how he is doing he responds and says quote” I am okay”. Residents in the video say Lewis asked Hubbard to remove his campaign signs before striking him on the head. We reached out to the Louisiana State Police, and they say the incident is currently under investigation. When we called the two candidates, neither Lewis nor Hubbard were available for a comment at this time. We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.