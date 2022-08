Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — August 8, 2022, makes it National Pickleball Day. The Rec, located at 1802 North 7th Street in West Monroe, La., offers Pickleball every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8:30 AM to Noon.

For more information, call 318-396-2600.