Hammock Water System issues system wide boil advisory

Rapides Parish, La. (08/07/20)— Hammock Water System in Rapides Parish has issued a system wide boil advisory for ALL of its customers.
Customers of this water system are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.
This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.
This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Hammock Water System.
