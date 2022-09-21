EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Murphy Arts District’s concert series continues on Wednesday, September 21, as rock band legends “ZZ Top” will take on the First Financial Music Hall stage.

The original plan for the concert to take place at MAD’s outdoor amphitheater has changed, according to MAD officials.

Gates open at 6 PM. A special guest performance by Szlachetka starts at 7 PM followed by ZZ Top.

Some tickets are still available. You can purchase tickets in person from the box office located at 101 E Locust St. or online here.