UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Local areas experienced severe weather Monday evening into the early hours of Tuesday morning. Haile, La. residents in Union Parish are dealing with power outages due to damaged transmission towers in the community.

Entergy confirmed several transmission structures are down in Union Parish following last night’s severe weather. Entergy crews are currently on the ground working to restore the power. Local residents shared their experience with the damage and power outages.

Jerry Owens, a resident of Haile, La. shared they are blessed that they are feeling blessed despite the circumstance.

Alot of power in that tornado and it all took place in about three to four minutes. Then after that it was over with. We got a big clean up and I hate it lose the trees. I love my trees, trees are trees. They are not human lives and again God has blessed us and we’re very very thankful. Jerry Owens – Resident

Mike Stanton, another resident, shared his experience during the storm and the extent of damage he witnessed.

Well we were watching Jarod on ten. Followed the storm all the way up through Jonesboro and uh it kept getting closer. I said its…not looking good Mike Stanton- Resident

Entergy communications say once new reports come in from the field, they will have more information and a clearer understanding of the damages and steps to take toward power restoration.

Entergy believes they will be able to restore power to most customers in Union Parish by sometime tonight.