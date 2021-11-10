GSU announces Davin Pierre as Interim Head Baseball Coach

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University associate head baseball coach, Davin Pierre was promoted to the role of interim head baseball coach on Wednesday.

“I’m humbled and ready for the challenge at hand. It’s a blessing to be named the head baseball coach at an institution where I played baseball and have the opportunity of developing the program under Coach James Cooper,” Pierre said. “I’m a firm believer in things happening for a reason and to whom much is given, much is required. I plan to continue building this illustrious baseball program and provide a place where excellent baseball talent is developed both on and off the field. The goal is to win on the field, to win in the classroom and most of all, win in life with our student-athletes. I thank God for this opportunity because this is more than a job. It is my assignment.”

Pierre is no stranger to GSU baseball, having served as an assistant coach and associate head coach under Cooper for the past 12 seasons. In 2010, he helped lead the Tigers to their first Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship in 25 years.

While at GSU’s, Pierre has helped craft one the SWAC’s most competitive programs, having won the SWAC West crown in 2017 and earning a spot in the 2018 conference championship game. Since 2017, the Tigers have finished no worse than second in the western division.

Pierre earned his first bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Grambling State University in 2005 and also his master’s degree from Grambling two years later in Sport Administration. Some of Pierre’s off the field activities included being an ordained minister and being very active in ministry at his church.

Before coaching, Pierre worked for two years with the Grambling State Department of Athletics as the Director of Athletic Operations, overseeing practices and game day operations for the department’s 18 sports on a daily basis. In addition, Pierre also served as the athletics’ liaison to campus facilities as he worked directly with the department to ensure the daily maintenance of the department’s athletic facilities in addition to purchasing the necessary equipment needed.

