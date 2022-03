GREENVILLE, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Greenville Police Department’s Facebook page, officers need your help locating 15-year-old Tyrese Brown. Police reported that Brown is a male juvenile who is five feet and six inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds.

Brown was last seen on Friday, March 11, 2022, wearing khaki pants, a maroon shirt, and black shoes.

Photo courtesy of the Greenville Police Department’s Facebook page

If you know Brown’s location call the Greenville Police Department at (662)-378-1515.