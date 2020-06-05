Grayson Chief of Police arrested for obstruction and malfeasance

Grayson, La. (Caldwell Parish) (06/05/20)— Over the last month, Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division (LSP CID) initiated an investigation into the Grayson Police Department following a complaint of missing seized currency.

As a result of the investigation, LSP placed the Grayson Police Department Chief, Mitch Bratton, under arrest on charges of Obstruction of Justice and Malfeasance in Office.

During the course of the investigation, LSP CID determined Bratton seized $2,500 and $1,150 on two separate cases.

The seized currency could not be accounted for and was never logged as evidence.

LSP investigators determined Bratton intentionally concealed the missing currency.

Bratton was charged with two counts of Obstruction of Justice and one count of Malfeasance in office and booked into the Caldwell Parish Jail.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

