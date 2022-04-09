MONROE,LA (KTVE/KARD)–On Saturday April ninth graphic packaging international hosted a family day for their current and former employees. Families were able to enjoy games, food, and prizes while also being able to tour their new facility. Graphic packaging plant manager Sonny Oliver says the company’s family day is a fantastic way for the company to show its appreciation for its employees.



Sonny Oliver,” “This is an opportunity since we started up to kind of recognize not only our EMPLOYEES, BUT all of their families that support our employees every single day, so this is all about just bringing families together with our employees, retirees, and people that are a part of this community here. They get a chance to see this awesome facility and come out here and play some games and just spend some time together.”

The facility was built three years ago.