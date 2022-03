GRANT PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, shortly before 10 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Rock Hill. This crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Henry V. Moore.

During the investigation, troopers discovered Moore was standing in the roadway when he was struck by a 2015 Dodge Durango. Moore sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

Toxicology test are pending and the crash remains under investigation.