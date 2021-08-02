Grambling University to forgive 1.5 million dollars worth of student debt

MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)-Grambling University is set to forgive 1.5 million dollars’ worth of student debt.

The university is set to forgive one point five million dollars’ worth of student debt. A growing number of black colleges and universities (HBCU’S) have recognized that the Covid-19 pandemic has created financial and emotional challenges for students and their families. Vice president of the university Martin Lemelle says cancelling the debt means more than helping students financially, but it will also impact the entire student experience, from mental health to retention and graduation.



In order to be eligible for the debt forgiveness the balance must be the obligation of the student and not a third party.

Grambling is one of many historically black colleges and universities that have announced a debt forgiveness plan. The university plans to use funds from the “American Rescue Plan Act.”