Grambling, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State Tigers are piecing the parts back together after their 72-10 loss against in-state rival Louisiana State University. Although the game wasn’t close, the team was able to find brights spots in a bleak showing in Baton Rouge.

A number of the G-men are natives from the Baton Rouge area, so it was delight for them to be able to compete in their hometown even if it wasn’t the result they wanted. Players like Chance Williams took the opportunity to make their presence known and put on a show by rushing for 106 yards on just seven carries. In Monday’s press conference he talked about what led to his great performance.

“It was just shocking. I had a lot of calls and text, but I know what I can do. I just wanted to show the world what I can do, said Williams. ” I just told my lineman to do everything thing right. Just give me a crease and I’ll make the big play.”

A serious injury also occurred in the fourth quarter of the game when Jaquavis Richmond had to be carted off the field and taken to the hospital after colliding with a teammate on a punt return. Grambling State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics also came forth about the updated status of Richmond after having surgery.

“For a brief period, there was some loss of feeling in his limbs, but before being carted off he regained feeling in all of his body except in his right leg, said Scott. ” I am happy to report that he has regained the use of feeling in all of his extremities.”

Out of respect for the family Scott also said he would not be releasing the full extent of the injury to the public.

Grambling’s next game will kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday against Florida Memorial for their first home game of the 2023 season.