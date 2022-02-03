GRAMBLING,La (KTVE/KARD)–Two Grambling State University stem students will soon grace the cover of ebony magazine. The students say that they are honored to be recognized for their studies.

Taylor Johnson, “History we made history. I never actually though that I would be on the cover of Ebony magazine.



Grambling students Taylor Johnson and Destiny Johnson will appear on the cover of Ebony’s HBCU “Stem Queens” issue. Taylor and Destiny are cousins, and they are both first generation college students. Taylor Johnson says the road to becoming a stem queen required a strong effort.



Taylor Johnson, “It took like very much hard work, dedication being able to stay focus and staying on the right track.”



Destiny Johnson is preparing to graduate from Grambling and says that she hopes being named a “Stem Queen” will inspire young women worldwide.



Destiny Johnson,” Opportunities like this do come around , and people like me can be accepted and uplifted . It just takes a village for it to happen.”



The magazine will be available nationwide on February the 11th.