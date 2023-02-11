GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University women’s basketball team picked up a big 63-57 win at home against Texas Southern for Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) contest on Saturday afternoon.

Inside the Numbers:

Grambling State shot 35.1 percent 20-of-57 from the paint and 20.0 percent 2-of-10 from the three-point line. Lady Tigers went 21-of-24 shooting 87.5 percent from the charity stripe.

Texas Southern was 18-of-55 from the floor 32.7 percent, shooting 23.1 percent 3–of-13 from three-point range. TSU went 18-of-25 shooting 72.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Grambling State scored 26 points off turnovers, Texas Southern scored 14.

The GSU bench registered 13 points. TXSU tallied 44.

Player Standout:

According to GSUTigers.com Leah Morrow was the playmaker of the night for Grambling State posting a career-high 19 points with three steals. Miracle Saxon added 10 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Teammate Phylicia Allen added 10 points, grabbing five boards, two assists, one block, and one steal.

Andrianna Avent led Texas Southern with 21 points, four steals, three rebounds, and one assist.

Next game, Grambling State looks to protect homecourt on Monday when Prairie View A&M visits the Fredrick C. Hobdy Center. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.