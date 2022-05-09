The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 Americans struggle with their mental health. Chair of Grambling State University’s psychology and sociology department Kevin Washington, says that there has been an increase in African American women attempting to commit suicide, and that love and healthy conversations with family and friends will bring more awareness to mental health.



Kevin Washington, “Be able to actively listen to one another, not only listen to what is said but hear what is not said, observe patterns of conversations, what role does feeling apathetic have to do with the way one feels about themselves. When one begins to have a conversation about apathy hopelessness and despair, it is imperative that family members actively engage in a process of which they stop, pause, and engage in conversation about what is going on.”



Those suffering from a Mental Illness are asked to contact local Mental Health experts.