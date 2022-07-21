GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Grambling State University is set to take part in a new emerging security system. That system, is drones.

The new drone system will help the Grambling State Police Department get a better view of events on campus in areas where the current cameras can not reach.

It’ something new it’s a great cause and it could help towards securing the campus. Jordan Harris, Grambling State University Student

Currently the police department has only one drone but this is all part of Chief Rod Demery’s new safety plan. The new drone system will monitor the campus 24/7.

They can be used for a lot of different reasons, in our case surveillance, video, and a security system so it’s just another added measure or something in the tool box. Rod Demery, Grambling State University Police Chief

Chief Demery also hopes to increase the number of police officers in the department by at least five percent.