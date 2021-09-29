Grambling State University names Taylor Stewart as the Associate AD for External Relations and Chief of Staff

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Trayvean Scott, announced on Wednesday the addition of Taylor Stewart as the Associate AD for External Relations and Chief of Staff.

Stewart comes to Grambling from from Southern University and A&M College where she worked as the Director of Marketing and Development/ Head Cheerleading Coach.

Stewart is a native of Columbia, Maryland and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications in 2017 from Grambling and her Master’s of Science in Communication specializing in Public Relations from Syracuse University in 2020.

Stewart was a GSU TV sideline reporter for Football, Men’s and Women’s Basketball as well as a former Miss CoverGirl and Grambling State Cheerleader. While also in college, Stewart became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Student Ambassadors, and the Student Government Association. Prior to graduation Taylor had internships with WDSU, Reach Media, and the Tom Joyner Foundation.

As the Director of Marketing and Development, she spearheaded the Stand United Individual Giving Campaign as well as oversaw all development areas including Lacumba Kids Club, S-Club, and Jags Unlimited. She was also charged with creating digital content for the Department’s social media platforms. As the cheerleading Coach she led the Southern University Cheerleading program to a 2nd place finish at the 2021 NCA College Nationals in the Small Coed D1 intermediate division.

“Taylor Stewart has proved to be an invaluable part of our administration over the last three years and has earned the role as Chief of Staff, in addition to her role as Associate Athletic Director for External Relations,” said Scott. “This role is perfectly suited for someone of her immense talents and problem-solving skills. I look forward to working with her more closely on our executive team as we implement our strategic objectives and goals in an effort to move Grambling State University Athletics forward.”

To stay up to date on Grambling State athletics, visit the official home page.