Grambling State University names Curtis Ford Associate Director of Athletic Communications and Digital Strategy

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Trayvean Scott, announced Curtis Ford as the Associate Director of Athletic Communications and Digital Strategy.

“Curtis is a tremendous talent and we are extremely happy to bring him on board to help our athletic communications staff,” Scott said. “He has proven to be a valuable asset in the industry and we know he will continue to bring his talents to “The G.” We welcome Curtis to our outstanding staff and look forward to seeing him develop personally and professionally.”

Ford is a Tallahassee native is a graduate of FAMU, having attained his B.S. in Broadcast Journalism in 2011, and an M.S. in Sport Management in 2019.

Prior to joining GSU, Ford served as Assistant Director of Athletic Communications at Florida A&M. While at FAMU, he oversaw the day-to-day operations of the athletic communications office. He served as media contact for all 14 sports, while serving as primary photographer and videographer while managing every social media account, navigating the department through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under his guidance, FAMU Athletics increased social media followers and engagement.

Prior to being elevated to assistant director for athletic communications at FAMU, he worked as graduate assistant in the department in 2019. While working as a graduate assistant, he helped with the weekly football press conferences, served as replay assistant for all home football games, produced feature stories on FAMU athletes and served as the play-by-play voice for Rattler basketball.

Ford also served as a videographer and editor for Florida State University and The Florida Channel from 2013-2019. There, he helped craft stories and create content for daily newscasts. He has spent time covering high school football for the Tallahassee Democrat and a high school football publication, 4quartersonline.com as well.

To stay up to date with the Grambling Tigers, visit the official homepage.