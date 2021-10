GRAMBLING. LA (KTVE/KARD) -- One non-student is dead and seven others injured after an early morning shooting on the campus of Grambling State University. A current student is one of the seven that was injured.

Two people were gunned down on Grambling's campus in the early hours of Sunday morning. Multiple people are still dealing with gun shot wounds. The homecoming weekend celebration at Grambling State University is now over. In a video taken moments after the incident, you can see a crowd running for safety and others picking up victims, carrying them out of the line of fire. The chaos now canceling homecoming weekend.