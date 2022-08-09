GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University announced the hiring of their new head volleyball coach, Paige Phillips, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Phillips, who spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach at North Carolina Central, helped the Eagles’ program to become one of the best in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

I am elated for this new opportunity at Grambling State University and look forward to leading the volleyball program to new heights. I’d also like to thank President (Rick) Gallot and Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Trayvean Scott for their visionary leadership and commitment to excellence for the volleyball program. I cannot wait to get started! Paige Phillips, Lady Tigers Head Volleyball Coach

Phillips assisted North Carolina Central in recording 11 victories and nine wins in the conference, which is the most in Division I era for the Eagles. The program secured its first-ever win in the MEAC Volleyball Championship as the Eagles reached the quarterfinals.

We are very excited to welcome Paige Phillips to Grambling State University and to be our next head volleyball coach. She brings a level of excitement and a wealth of knowledge to our program. She played at an HBCU and coached under one of the best volleyball coaches in Jody Brown at North Carolina Central. I am thrilled to be able to bring in a talented coach as we transition to move forward. Dr. Trayvean Scott, Grambling State University Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics

Phillips graduated from North Carolina Central in 2018 with a Bachelor’s degree in Biology. She also earned her Master’s degree in Biology and Biomedical Sciences from North Carolina Central in 2020.