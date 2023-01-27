GRAMBLING, La (KTVE/KARD)–Grambling State is partnering with The Thurgood Marshall College Fund for a first-of-its-kind collaboration. We learned how this is benefiting Grambling State.

Larry Green, the transformation officer at Grambling State University, told us more about this project. “This is the first of its kind collaboration focused on increasing the health and sustainability of HBCUs.”

Green also told us how GSU is focused on using this project right now. “We’re focusing on expanding our virtual capacity.” Are we making the most of our virtual space? Do we have relevant programs aligned with industry standards so that our students can excel in the classroom and become trailblazers and industry leaders after graduation? The second one is that we continue to provide our faculty and staff with opportunities for growth. “And we understand that as our faculty staff grows, they’re able to better serve our students.”

Green explained that progress is already being made. “We have noticed from this project is in times past, we may bring in a consultant, and they would assess our university.” However, the plans would lie dormant, but with the university transformation project, these plans actually have life, and they are progressing forward.”