Grambling State Loses an Icon Behind the Mic.

Leon Thomas III, Grambling State University’s legendary broadcaster and public address announcer has died at the age of 51 following his battle with colon cancer this morning.

Thomas was known as “The Voice” of Grambling State University and spent more than 10 years over two separate stints with the Grambling State Sports Network as a sideline reporter and the public address announcer for the schools’ football team. He was responsible for his electrifying introduction of the World Famed Grambling State Tigers Marching Band at the team’s home games at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

We had the chance to speak with Grambling State running back Darqueze Brutton this afternoon and he said that Thomas was “A loving, caring and most important a genuine guy.”

Brutton recalled stories of Thomas when running on the track, saying that he was always excited to talk football, whether it was praising how well the team did that week, or offering some assistance and guidance if the team was struggling.

The 2019 Bayou Classic was Thomas final assignment for the GSU Tigers, due to their 2020 fall season being postponed to this spring where he was unable to work the games.

As of now arrangements for Thomas have not yet been made, but the community of Grambling is missing a legend.