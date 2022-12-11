WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Friday night hoops in Nashville Grambling State makes school history after defeating Vanderbilt 64-62 at Historic Memorial Gymnasium.

Grambling is the first Southwestern Athletic Conference team to defeat a Southeastern Conference team.

The G-Men shot (23-of-59) from the field and (12-of-17) from the free-throw line.

The Tigers had 23 points off 19 Vanderbilt turnovers, 18 bench points, 12 second-chance points and eight fast break points.

Vanderbilt went 16-of-40 shooting and 21-of-27 from the charity stripe.

According to GSUTigers.com Vanderbilt were 13-0 against teams from the SWAC and 34-1 all-time against Historically Black Colleges Universities (HBCU’s) before Friday’s game.

Plus, the win ties the series at 1 between Grambling State and Vanderbilt.

Next game on the schedule for Grambling State, the G-Men returns to action Saturday December 17. The match-up will be against Virginia Tech tip off at 6 p.m. From Cassell Coliseum.