GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State Men’s basketball gets an important win defeating Texas Southern 65 to 46 during Alumni Weekend at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Grambling State tipped off knocking down big shots building its largest lead of the first half, 24-11 with under 9 minutes left to play for the break.

Texas Southern cut the deficit down in the half by going on a 14-4 run, trailing GSU 29-25 at halftime.

In the second half, GSU went on a 10-0 run to go up 39-25 with under 15 minutes to play. Texas Southern continued to trail Grambling State the rest of the way. The G-Men build a lead by 25 points, 63-38, with just under three minutes to play.

Grambling State completes a season sweep series over Texas Southern for the final 65 to 46

Inside The Numbers:

As a team, Grambling State shot 35.8 percent from the paint, going 19-of-53 and 6-of-17 from 3-point range. The G-Men limited Texas Southern to 32.7 percent shooting 17-of-52 and 3-of-11 at the three-point line. PJ Henry led TSU with 10 points and three boards.

Playmaker of the night, according to GSUTigers.com Grambling State Guard Virshon Cotton scored a game-high 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor. Plus he knocked down 6-of-8 from the charity stripe. Cotton also added five rebounds and two steals. It was his second 20-point game in the past week. In addition, GSU’s Jourdan Smith contributed 10 points with eight rebounds, two steals, one block, and one assist.

Next game, Grambling State looks to protect homecourt on Monday when Prairie View A&M visits the Fredrick C. Hobdy Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.