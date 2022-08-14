GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State football held a scrimmage just before the Grambling fan festivities Saturday morning at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial stadium.

Head coach Hue Jackson was pleased with what he saw and fans getting a chance to see a preview of a new football culture for the Tigers. Also another interesting sight fans saw was all five quarterbacks getting some snaps in and the questions came, who will coach Jackson have start as Q-B-1 come the first game against Arkansas State.