GRAMBLING, LA (KTVE/KARD) – Grambling State athletics announced on Tuesday they have fired head volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas after a tumultuous and short time at the university.



Back in April Lucas cut the entire 19-player roster that suited up in 2021 leaving the outgoing players at the time four months to find a new program.



Fast forward now three months and Lucas is also out of a job following an internal investigation done by the school with no further details coming out.



The school announced as well on Tuesday that a national coaching search is now underway. Grambling athletic director Rick Scott announced that all volleyball student-athletes that’s received a scholarship for the 2022-23 year will keep their scholarships and remain on the team with walk-ons continuing to hold their roster spot.



With the season starting in late August, the Tigers will have just under two months to find Lucas’ replacement.