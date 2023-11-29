Grambling, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University held a press conference today to officially announce that Hue Jackson will no longer be the head coach of the football program after two full seasons with the Tigers. Jackson went 8-14 overall, 6-10 in SWAC conference games and 0-2 in the Bayou Classic.

The former NFL head coach was hired in December of 2021, and Grambling State’s Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott was emotional to announce the news, but says it was for the betterment of the program.

“It’s tough. It was a tough conversation to have, it was a tough conversation to have with those other men as well. It’s a tough conservation to have with the 120 men in that room as well. It’s been a day, it hasn’t been a good day, but again we got to make the decisions that are in the best interest of the institution, the program and the students,” said Scott.

Many on social media have already questioned why the Tigers are moving on from Jackson after just two seasons at the helm, but Scott says there is no “bad blood” between him and Jackson, but a change in leadership had to be made to progress the program and put the school and its athletes in the best position to succeed.

The Tigers will be looking to hire their 15th head coach in school history in hopes of bringing back that winning attitude with their last winning season coming back in 2019, and the last time they won a SWAC Championship was in 2016 and 2017 in back-to-back years. Tiger fans will not have to wait much longer to see who the next man in charge with will be as the school is expected to announce a new head coach in 7-10 days.

Co-offensive coordinator John Simon will serve as the Interim Head Coach for the time being.