GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 8:40 AM, Grambling Police received several calls in reference to gunshots near an apartment complex on Green Lane. As officers arrived to the scene, they discovered two damaged apartments and a damaged vehicle due to gunfire.

According to authorities, they found Dennis Waits near Green Lane suffering with two gunshot wounds to the leg and buttocks. Waits was air-lifted to a Shreveport hospital for his injuries.

Officers then received a suspicious call from the 300 block of BT Woodard Circle. Once officers arrived at the location, they noticed an adult male matching the description of the alleged shooter.

Officers identified the suspect as Corvien T. Peevy. According to police, they discovered that Peevy and the victim allegedly engaged in a heated argument near Peevy’s ex-girlfriend’s apartment when both allegedly exchanged gunfire.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Waits and he was arrested upon his release from the hospital. Waits was transported to the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with Aggravated Second Degree Battery and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

As of June 23, 2022, Waits is booked at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. Waits’ bond was set at $250,000. Peevy was charged with Aggravated Second Degree Battery and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.