Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso area.

According to police, Richardson was found beside his idling vehicle. Richardson was pronounced dead after medical personnel exhausted all means to revive him.

According to the investigaton, Richardson was heading to work when he encountered an unknown Black male which resulted into a verbal altercation. Witnesses say the argument ended with gunshots in the parking lot.

Officials confirmed that some of Richardson’s valuables were missing from his person. If anyone know any information on this incident, contact Grambling Police at 318-247-3772.