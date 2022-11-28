WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced that everyone should be aware of the inclement weather that is expected to take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. According to officials, there is a threat that includes damaging winds, heavy rainfall, hail, and potential tornadoes.
The National Weather Service has placed most of Northeast Louisiana in the Moderate (Level 4 out of 5) or Enhanced (Level 3 out of 5) risk categories.
I’m encouraging everyone to keep track of these storms and heed the advice of your local weather experts and officials. The tornado and damaging winds over the weekend in St. Charles Parish are an example of how dangerous storms can be this time of year. Conditions can change quickly, and it is difficult to determine exactly where potential problems will develop. In this case, much of the danger will continue into the overnight hours Tuesday when most people are asleep. I can’t stress enough how important it is to have your game plan in place to protect yourself and your loved ones. Look for watches or warnings. Power outages can be an issue, so make sure your devices are charged. Go to GetAGamePlan.org to help finalize plans for your family, your business and your pets. Conditions during these type of events can quickly change. Check your local forecast and stay informed.Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards