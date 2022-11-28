WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced that everyone should be aware of the inclement weather that is expected to take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. According to officials, there is a threat that includes damaging winds, heavy rainfall, hail, and potential tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has placed most of Northeast Louisiana in the Moderate (Level 4 out of 5) or Enhanced (Level 3 out of 5) risk categories.