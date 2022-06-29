MONROE , La (KTVE/KARD)–Governor John Bel Edwards officially declared June as “Elder Abuse Awareness month” in Louisiana. Today the elderly protective services provided information on elderly abuse at the Ouachita Council on aging. Council on Aging executive director Lorretta Hudson says there are multiple ways to identify elderly abuse.



Loretta Hudson,” There are different signs of elderly abuse which include changes in behavior, anxiety, unusual bruises in unusual places, and it is important that we check on our loved ones because some of these things may be happening and we are not aware of it, but you can look for the signs. As seniors become older, they become more vulnerable.”



If you suspect elderly abuse, be sure to contact the Council on Aging or the local authorities.