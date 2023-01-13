WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards attended the 2023 Ag Expo awards today in West Monroe. Gov. Edwards expressed the appreciation he has for the hard work of farmers in the agricultural field.

The Louisiana Governor also shared that his administration is making an investment towards high-speed internet. This investment will not only benefit Louisianians, but also farmers, making their work more profitable.

The Louisiana Commissioner Mike Strain expressed the importance of everyone’s involvement.

All of us need to be involved and be cognizant of that we all need to do our part. And as I’ve said, we need to farm every inch of every acre to produce as much food as we can. MIKE STRAIN LOUISIANA AGRICULTURAL COMMISSIONER

One local man won outstanding farmer of the year. He expressed his thoughts about receiving this prestigious honor.