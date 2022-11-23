JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced he issued an executive order to end the State of Emergency due to the City of Jackson’s water crisis.

The State of Emergency ended at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22.

The governor initially issued the emergency in late August after multiple issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility after the Pearl River flooded. During that time, the city had been under a boil water notice since late July.

Following the state’s intervention in the crisis, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has determined that the water from both the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant and the J.H. Fewell water Treatment Plant safe to drink.

The Jackson City Council also approved an agreement with the EPA regarding appointing a third-party administrator to operate the city’s water system.