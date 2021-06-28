Governor Edwards supports Federal Extension of Eviction and Foreclosure Moratoriums

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Governor Joh Bel Edwards supports says he supports the Biden administration’s extension of federal eviction moratorium until July 31, 2021.

According to a press release, the governor encourages all renters, homeowners and landlords who are experiencing ongoing economic hardships due to COVID-19 to take immediate steps to apply for state assistance that will help them address their housing issues.

“We are grateful to President Joe Biden and his administration for extending this additional lifeline to those who are still struggling due to the pandemic,” said Gov. Edwards. “It’s important that everyone who needs this additional time act as soon as possible to secure state assistance or explore mortgage payment options because this is intended to be the final federal extension. While this will prevent evictions and ensure housing stability for another month, there are steps renters and homeowners who are struggling financially due to COVID-19 can and should take now to protect themselves from possible eviction or foreclosure beyond this extension. Later this summer, Louisiana will receive $146.7 million funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to assist homeowners economically impacted by the pandemic.”

