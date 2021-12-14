Gov. Hutchinson to provide media briefing as Arkansas sees continued COVID upswing & tornado damages

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to hold a news briefing Tuesday afternoon as Arkansas sees continues to see an upswing in COVID-19 cases dealing with the aftermath of the deadly tornadoes.

According to a report Monday by the Arkansas Department of Health, the state saw 275 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of active cases since the start of the pandemic to 538,701.

The ADH also reported Monday that hospitalization numbers have been increasing for four days straight. Data showed that 24 Arkansans were hospitalized as of Monday, topping 500 hospitalizations for the first time since mid-October.

Arkansas is also facing the damages of tornadoes that tore through the state over the weekend.

The National Weather Service reported that multiple counties were hit by tornadoes including Craighead County, where a nursing home collapsed and claimed the life of a 94-year-old war veteran.

Officials in the state are coming together to help those affected by the storms, including Hutchinson. The governor declared a state of emergency Saturday to help state agencies provide as much assistance with the clean-up and response as possible.

This news briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.