Gov. Hutchinson to give briefing as Arkansas leaders consider options to slow surge of COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Tuesday afternoon with Arkansas in a renewed public health emergency brought on by surging COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant.

Hutchinson called the reinstatement of the public health emergency last week, and the move was approved by the state legislature Tuesday morning.

The governor has also called for a special session of the legislature that would focus on amending a new state law that bans mask mandates in order to allow schools to set their own policies.

These moves come just two weeks before the majority of schools in Arkansas are scheduled to open their doors for a new year of classes.

Arkansas leaders have already begun meeting with health care officials to discuss options that could be taken in combatting the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant.

The governor’s briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and a livestream will be available in the player above.