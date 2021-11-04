Gov. Hutchinson to address just-released OSHA vaccine mandate deadlines, rules

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to address the newly released federal guidelines mandating vaccinations for large employers.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration released details of the new plan earlier in the day, which requires companies with 100 or more employees to have employees fully vaccinated by January 4. After that date, employees who are unvaccinated would have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test weekly.

The guidelines also say that employers have to start offering paid time off for employees to get vaccinated or if they have side effects from the vaccine starting December 5.

Additionally, health care workers treating patients with care paid for by Medicaid or Medicare will also need to be fully vaccinated by January 4, a rule that will cover around 17 million workers in the health care industry.

Officials also pushed back the vaccination deadline they had set for federal contractors, moving it from December 8 back to January 4.

Lawmakers in Arkansas earlier this year passed measures that would exempt workers from the vaccine mandate if they can prove they have COVID-19 antibodies.

Hutchinson did not sign the bills but also did not block them, saying that while he did not agree with the federal mandate, he also did not think more legislation was the answer to the issue. He also shared concerns that he thought the bills could slow vaccination rates in Arkansas.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has also joined Arkansas with nine other states in a lawsuit pushing back against the mandates for federally contracted workers in the state.

Hutchinson is scheduled to speak at 3:45 p.m. Live coverage of the news conference can be seen in the video player on this page.