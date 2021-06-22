Gov. Hutchinson testifies Tuesday in support of the Equal Act in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday spent the morning in Washington D.C. to testify in support of the Equal Act.

The Equal Act aims at eliminating unfairness in the federal sentencing between crack and powder cocaine cases.

Historically, conviction in crack cocaine cases have garnered much larger sentences for smaller amounts of the drug in comparison with powder cocaine.

Hutchinson testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee overseeing the matter.

Before Hutchinson was governor, he led the drug enforcement administration under President George W. Bush.

