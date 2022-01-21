Gov. Hutchinson holds briefing as state breaks COVID-19 records

FILE – In this July 15, 2021, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark. Facing growing vaccine hesitancy, governors in states hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic are asking federal regulators to grant full approval to the shots in the hope that will persuade more people to get them. The governors of Arkansas and Ohio have appealed in recent days for full approval as virus cases and hospitalizations skyrocket in their states. (Kelsi Brinkmeyer/The Texarkana Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Friday afternoon to provide an update on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas as active cases and hospitalizations in the state continues to break pandemic records.

According to a Thursday report from the Arkansas Department of Health, active cases increased by 2,251 to a total of 97,628, breaking a record set Sunday. Data showed that the state saw 11,160 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the pandemic total to 713,643 cases.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations are also continuing to rise as data showed that Arkansas hospitals added 40 more patients Thursday, raising the count to 1,640.

The ADH data reported an additional eight deaths, pushing the total number of deaths to 9,470 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Another record was set Thursday as the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reported that all contiguous public school districts in Arkansas are in high-infection zones.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m.