Gov. Hutchinson expected to discuss latest COVID update, broadband expansion in weekly briefing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Tuesday afternoon where it is expected he will discuss the latest on the Arkansas COVID-19 response as well as broadband expansion in the state.

Arkansas has seen a decline over the past weeks of COVID-19 cases, with data released on Monday from the Arkansas Department of Health showing that active cases and hospitalizations from the virus were down 56% and 53% from a month prior.

Earlier in the day Tuesday the governor was in the eastern Arkansas where he joined local officials and representatives from Comcast to announce the completion of a $3.7 million broadband expansion effort in the towns of Earle and Parkin.

During the pandemic, many Americans struggled with having access to high-speed internet. In response to the issue, Congress passed a temporary bipartisan broadband benefit to help struggling families afford high-speed internet during that time.

The broadband expansion in Earle and Parking was part of the Arkansas Rural Connect program, which has provided nearly $280 million towards providing high-speed broadband to over 200,000 Arkansans.

“I often say that with accessible and affordable broadband, you can rule the world from your front porch,” Hutchinson said. “With this significant expansion, Comcast is offering hundreds more people that opportunity. Now, fewer Arkansans will have to choose between living in a rural area and broadband.”

This news briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed in the video player at the top of this page.