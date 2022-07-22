LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 21, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that Jami Cook has resigned as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety and Director of the Division on Law Enforcement Standards and Training.

According to a press release, Secretary Cook’s resignation letter to the Governor stated that she will step down after battling multiple health issues. She added that she will be following her doctor’s advice to “slow down” and focus on her health.

“Since the day I met Jami, I have known her to be a passionate public servant who cares deeply about serving the citizens of Arkansas,” Hutchinson said. “She has spent her professional life supporting those in law enforcement and leading the creation of the new Department of Public Safety. Her efforts have been historical and transformative. I value Jamie’s friendship and service.”

Cook was appointed as the Director of the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training on January 14, 2015, by Hutchinson. Prior to her appointment, she served as the Arkansas State Police Program Director, responsible for policies, procedures, training, strategic planning, research and development, and special projects. In 2009, she was appointed as a Commissioner to the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. She started her law enforcement career as a Newport Police officer in 1994.

In 2019, the Governor signed into law the Transformation and Efficiencies Act of 2019. The legislation brought about a “historic transformation and reorganization of state government agencies, boards, and commissions,” including the creation of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Cook served as the first-ever Secretary of this new department and oversaw the integration of approximately 17 state entities, including the Arkansas State Police, the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, the Arkansas Crime Lab, the Arkansas Crime Information Center, and the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training.

“I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity that Governor Hutchinson afforded me to serve the state of Arkansas,” Cook said. “It has been a great privilege to work for this state and we have worked diligently in our mission. I am so very thankful that our paths crossed almost eight years ago.”

Governor Hutchinson will announce a successor to Secretary Cook at a later date.