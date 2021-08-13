LIVE NOW: Gov. Edwards says first 75,000 college students who were vaccinated at participating schools will receive $100 Visa card

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Governor John Bel Edwards is holding a media briefing addressing Louisiana’s response to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 Delta variant cases.

He opened the conference by announcing that the first 75,000 students who were vaccinated at a participating higher learning institution will receive a $100 gift card.

Edwards reinstated the mask mandate almost two weeks ago for Louisianans both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Students will return to school in days in Louisiana if they have not already. Some schools have delayed the start date for students for the 2021-2022 school year due to the current surge in COVID cases. Also, many school districts have announced COVID-19 guidelines as it pertains inside of the school building.

Recently the Ouachita Parish School district announced that students will be required to wear masks inside the school when the return for the new year. As a result, a handful of parents protested at a board meeting in West Monroe; those parents expressing that it should be their choice alone if their child will wear mask in school.

Since that debate, the Ouachita Parish School board issued a statement saying they have opened online registration for those parents would prefer their children to take online courses for the 2021-2022 school year.

Watch live as Governor Edwards provides the latest updates surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 surge and what’s to come as students return to school across Louisana.