Gov. Edwards says all people both vaccinated and not should mask indoors if 6-ft distance can’t be kept

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Today, Governor John Bel Edwards announced those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated should mask indoors if a six feet distance cannot be maintained.

Also, he suggest businesses review accommodations to reduce transmission among employees.

He encourages those who have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated and says there are over 1,4000 vaccination sites across the state where people can get vaccinated for free.

“Let’s dust off our mask for the time being,” said Edwards.

He expressed how Louisiana is leading in positive COVID cases per capita in the United States, and the recent rise in cases helped solidify some of the decisions he has made surrounding the fourth surge of cases.