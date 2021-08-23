Gov. Edwards releases statement regarding full FDA approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The FDA just announced the full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards applauds this decision and continues to encourage unvaccinated Louisianans to schedule their shots as soon as possible.
Below is the governor’s official statement regarding the recent approval of the FDA.
Today’s FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, now marketed as Comirnaty, is yet another historic moment in our journey out of this COVID-19 pandemic. This full FDA approval of the first COVID vaccine follows months of clinical trials and millions upon millions of real-world doses safely administered across the globe. This vaccine is well researched, very safe and highly effective at preventing serious COVID illness, hospitalization and death.
It is my fervent hope that any Louisianan who was waiting for the FDA approval of the vaccine will take action to immediately receive their shot. Already, more than 2.2 million Louisianans have taken at least one dose of the vaccines that are available statewide. We are optimistic that our numbers will grow as we fight together to end this COVID pandemic once and for all. Today would be a great day to get your COVID vaccine.Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards