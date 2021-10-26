Gov. Edwards Lifts Louisiana’s Mask Mandate Statewide, except for K-12 Schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today, at approximately 3 PM, Governor John Bel Edwards announced he will lift the statewide mask mandate in all settings except for K-12 schools, after improvement across the state in terms of new cases and hospitalizations. The order allows school districts to opt out of the mask mandate as long as they continue to follow the quarantine guidelines recommended by the CDC.

According to CDC, everyone 2 years of age or older who is not fully vaccinated should wear a mask in indoor public places. If an individuals is full vaccinated, they are encouraged to wear a mask indoors if an area is with high transmission.

Masks is still mandated by federal regulation, including mass transit and in health care facilities. However, masks will not be mandated in places such as government buildings, college and university campuses, and businesses. School districts may opt out of the mask mandate if they choose to, but only if they continue to abide by CDC quarantine guidance.

The order goes into effect on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.