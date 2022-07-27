LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the Governor’s Office of Community Programs will host several back-to-school community fairs across Louisiana to meet the needs of students and families. The schedule for the back-to-school events will take place as follows:

July 30, 2022 : 10 AM – 12 PM; 401 Amulet Street in Natchitoches, La.

: 10 AM – 12 PM; 401 Amulet Street in Natchitoches, La. August 3, 2022 : 5 PM – 7 PM; 151 Library Drive in Houma, La.

: 5 PM – 7 PM; 151 Library Drive in Houma, La. August 6, 2022 : 11 AM – 1 PM; Courthouse Square in Lake Providence, La.

: 11 AM – 1 PM; Courthouse Square in Lake Providence, La. August 20, 2022: 10 AM – 12 PM; 1917 Harless Street in Lake Charles, La.

The events will provide free school supplies, connect families with resources, and have food and fun for all ages.