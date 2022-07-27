LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the Governor’s Office of Community Programs will host several back-to-school community fairs across Louisiana to meet the needs of students and families. The schedule for the back-to-school events will take place as follows:
- July 30, 2022: 10 AM – 12 PM; 401 Amulet Street in Natchitoches, La.
- August 3, 2022: 5 PM – 7 PM; 151 Library Drive in Houma, La.
- August 6, 2022: 11 AM – 1 PM; Courthouse Square in Lake Providence, La.
- August 20, 2022: 10 AM – 12 PM; 1917 Harless Street in Lake Charles, La.
The events will provide free school supplies, connect families with resources, and have food and fun for all ages.
Ensuring our students have the proper supplies and other essentials allows them to stay active and engaged as they begin the new school year. My office and community leaders are working together to set our students and their families up for success, and I encourage Louisianans to take advantage of the events in their areas.Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards