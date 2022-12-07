CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs honored the winners of the 2022 Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD) Awards and the 2022 Inclusive Art Contest in a ceremony at the Old State Capitol. According to officials, 13 recipients were honored with the 2022 GOLD Award with one of the recipients being from Ouachita Parish, La.
Garrison St. Martin of Calhoun, La. was honored with the April Dunn Youth of the Year Award.
These awards are given to individuals who have been nominated because they go above and beyond every day to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities. Many people never understand how fiercely those living with disabilities have to advocate for themselves and their families until it’s their loved one in need of the assistance. But we’ve come a long way in Louisiana, and that’s in large part because of the efforts of those here today. Whether you’re an advocate, a volunteer or a service provider, I thank you for your selfless work on behalf of Louisianans with disabilities.Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards