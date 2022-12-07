CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs honored the winners of the 2022 Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD) Awards and the 2022 Inclusive Art Contest in a ceremony at the Old State Capitol. According to officials, 13 recipients were honored with the 2022 GOLD Award with one of the recipients being from Ouachita Parish, La.

Garrison St. Martin of Calhoun, La. was honored with the April Dunn Youth of the Year Award.