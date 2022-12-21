WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Governor John Bel Edwards and the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the expansion of HUBZone, which is a program that provides small businesses in low-income communities that hire low-income residents with opportunities to compete in the federal marketplace. The expansion will add 25 HUBZone Governor Designated Covered Areas in Louisiana. In the locations named in the HUBZone expansion, Union Parish and Ouachita Parish were included on the list.

By adding these new HUBZone areas in Louisiana creates a noteworthy step of widening the doors of access to the program for small businesses in this state, which gives firms the opportunities to partner directly with the federal government—the largest buyer in the United States and the world. We look forward to partnering with more businesses in these newly designated regions and hope to see more requests from our governors to expand covered areas in their states to support economic growth. Isabella Casillas Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration