Gov. Asa Hutchinson welcomes National Guard soldiers assisting with COVID-19 demand at UAMS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to visit the University of Arkansas for Medical Services Tuesday to welcome Arkansas National Guard soldiers who are helping with the COVID-19 demand in Little Rock.

Hospital officials said the governor will meet with 12 soldiers at the UAMS COVID-19 drive-thru screening site located at Shuffield and Jack Stephens Drive.

Many health officials will join Gov. Hutchinson including UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson, UAMS Medical Center CEO Dr. Steppe Mette and other front-line workers, according to hospital officials.

UAMS officials said parking is available in Parking 3 at the corner of Jack Stephens Drive and Capitol Avenue.

The event is scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m. A livestream can be viewed in the player at the top of the page.