MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Farm Camp at is an opportunity for kids to experience what it is like on a daily basis at Double BB Farms. Children will make new friends, observe and participate in planting and harvesting activities, learn how to care for our farm animals, create arts and crafts projects, enjoy healthy eating and living lessons, and of course do goat yoga.

Activities:

Morning group circle.

Organic gardening.

Barn chores and livestock handling.

Nature hikes.

Fishing.

Arts and crafts.

Team building activities.

Goat yoga.

Water play (summer).

Water breaks every 20 minutes (snacks are offered mid-morning and mid-afternoon, lunch is at Noon).

